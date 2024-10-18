Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite battling a concussion and an autoimmune disorder, actress Samantha Prabhu bravely continued filming for the show 'Citadel'.

Initially, she requested to be replaced due to her health struggles, but ultimately found the strength to complete her role.

The highly-anticipated spin-off series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffered concussion on 'Citadel' sets

Samantha suffered a concussion on 'Citadel' set: What happened next

By Tanvi Gupta 11:28 am Oct 18, 202411:28 am

What's the story Acclaimed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her harrowing experience while shooting for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Speaking to Galatta India, she revealed that she suffered a concussion on set which made her forget names and "completely blank out." Despite the shocking incident, she said no one took her to the hospital or asked about her well-being.

Health struggles

'Nobody asked me...'

Prabhu's health struggles were further compounded by her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disorder affecting her muscles. The condition often posed challenges during filming. Recalling the incident, she said, "I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something. Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital." "Nobody asked me."

Perseverance

Prabhu's perseverance despite health challenges

Despite her health issues, Prabhu continued to work on the set. She recalled hearing that they had less than a day left with the set and needed to finish shooting. "So in my concussion, I was like, 'I am coming people, I am coming.' Then I remember the stunt guy was in front of me, and then I was like, 'What am I doing?' and they were like, 'Okay, cut not happening.'"

Replacement plea

Prabhu initially requested replacement due to health issues

Prabhu revealed she first asked directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK) to replace her in the show because of her health struggles. "I begged them to move on because I really didn't think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn't." She even recommended other actors who she thought would do her role justice, saying, "I sent other recommendations, 'Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it.'"

Series premiere

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' marks Prabhu's impressive comeback

Despite her initial doubts, Prabhu persevered and found strength in the challenge. She expressed immense gratitude upon watching the end product, saying, "Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn't make it without me and that I found the strength to do it." Citadel: Honey Bunny is a highly-awaited spin-off of the American spy-action series Citadel. The series is set to premiere on November 7 on Prime Video.