Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite initial doubts and a struggle with myositis, an autoimmune disease, actress Ruth Prabhu persevered to star in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video spy drama, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Initially, Prabhu had reservations about her ability to perform in the role and even suggested alternatives to the producers. However, she now expresses gratitude for the opportunity and is proud of her resilience.

The show, featuring Prabhu as a struggling actor caught in a web of espionage, premieres on November 7.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in action in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

'Citadel': Why Samantha 'begged' makers to replace her

By Isha Sharma 09:43 am Oct 17, 2024

What's the story Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is making a strong return to the screen after being diagnosed with myositis, has revealed that she "begged" the creators of Citadel: Honey Bunny to replace her due to health concerns. Despite her pleas, directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK chose to proceed with her in the lead role. The actor is now receiving acclaim for her action sequences in the recently released trailer.

Actor's reflection

'I begged them to move on'

Sharing her initial doubts about taking on the role in Citadel: Honey Bunny, Prabhu said, "I begged them to move on because I really didn't think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn't." "I sent other recommendations 'look at this heroine she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you I can't do this.' I sent like four options to them. I was really not well."

Gratitude

Now, she is thankful the show wasn't shot without her

However, Ruth Prabhu held on to resilience and shot the series. "Now watching this show I am so thankful that they didn't make it without me and that I found the strength to do it." "Even before the verdict is out for this show I am going to give it to myself for pulling through."

Health struggle

Ruth Prabhu's health condition and its impact on her career

In 2022, she went public with her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disease characterized by weak, painful, and aching muscles. WebMD defines myositis as "any condition causing inflammation in muscles." Infection, injury, autoimmune conditions, and drug side effects can typically cause myositis. As per the UK's NHS, the patient may trip or fall a lot and become extremely tired after walking or standing. Despite this health challenge, Ruth Prabhu has continued to work.

Show details

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' plot and release details

The trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny promises a gripping spy drama set against the colorful backdrop of the '90s. The story kicks off when stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) hires struggling actor Honey (Prabhu) for a side job, taking them on a journey of action, espionage, and betrayal. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7 and is a spin-off of Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.