Rajkumar Hirani denies SRK-Samantha Ruth casting rumors: Report

By Isha Sharma 03:33 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani has reportedly refuted rumors of casting Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an upcoming action-adventure-patriotic film, reported News18. The speculation began over the weekend, fueled by Khan's recent successful streak in 2023 with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. However, sources close to Hirani have labeled these rumors as "baseless" and "untrue," stating that the filmmaker is currently focused on writing his next project.

Hirani's search for the perfect story continues

Despite the success of Dunki, which raked in over ₹220cr crore at the box office, Hirani is reportedly still contemplating its performance. Notably, the film received mixed reviews, as opposed to the unanimous praise Hirani's other films have received over the years. According to Koimoi, while the idea of collaborating with Khan is attractive, the director is primarily focused on finding the ideal narrative for his next venture. The details of this project have not been finalized yet.

Khan and Prabhu's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Khan's next film is King, where he will star alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The project, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, has already sparked excitement among fans due to SRK-Suhana's maiden collaboration. In addition to King, Khan also has Tiger Vs Pathaan and a sequel to Pathaan lined up. Meanwhile, Prabhu will be seen in the series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan.