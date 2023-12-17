Box office clash: 'Salaar' surpasses 'Dunki' in advance bookings

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office clash: 'Salaar' surpasses 'Dunki' in advance bookings

By Tanvi Gupta 12:09 pm Dec 17, 202312:09 pm

Advance booking battle: 'Dunki' vs 'Salaar'

This holiday season, moviegoers are in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar gear up for a box office showdown. Advance bookings opened for both films in India on Saturday, and within just five hours, the SRK starrer grossed over Rs. 1cr in pre-booking sales, per Sacnilk. However, Salaar is currently ahead in this competition and has already crossed the Rs. 1.5cr milestone.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

As we bid farewell to 2023, the anticipation for the final showdown at the Indian box office is reaching its peak. SRK enjoyed an incredible year with two blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan, while Prabhas faced criticism for the mythological drama Adipurush. Now, it remains to be seen if Khan will achieve a hat-trick with Dunki or whether Prabhas will dominate the battle with his thunderous action-thriller Salaar.

3/6

'Dunki vs Salaar': Pre-sale performance favors Prabhas-led film

In its latest report, Sacnilk revealed that Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has sold nearly 40,000 tickets, accumulating around Rs. 1.44 crore. On the other hand, Salaar has surged ahead, amassing close to Rs. 1.55 crore across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It has reportedly achieved this feat by selling over 75,800 tickets for 1,398 shows.

4/6

Prithviraj Sukumaran on 'Dunki' v/s 'Salaar' clash

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Prithviraj Sukumaran—portraying Varadharaja Mannaar in Salaar—expressed his excitement about the box office clash between Dunki and Salaar. He said, "The fact that we are releasing with Hirani sir and SRK's film...as a film lover, I love it!" "I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative," Sukumaran added.

5/6

Know more about 'Dunki,' 'Salaar'

Dunki tells the story of four friends hailing from a Punjab village, all sharing a common dream—to venture to England. The only hitch: no visa, no ticket. On the other hand, Prashant Neel's Salaar explores the emotional journey of two friends in the fictional Khansaar world. The Prabhas starrer received an "A" (adults only) rating with a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes. Meanwhile, Dunki reportedly has a U/A certificate and runs for two hours and 41 minutes.

6/6

Poll Which movie are you predicting to dominate the box office?