5 highly-anticipated South Indian films

Entertainment

5 highly-anticipated South Indian films

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 17, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

The craze for South Indian films has grown exponentially in the Hindi belt after successful films like 'RRR' and 'Kantara'

After the phenomenal success of films like the Baahubali series, KGF movies, Ponniyin Selvan, Kantara, and RRR, the craze for South Indian films has grown immensely among audiences, especially in the Hindi belt. From those starring Rajinikanth to Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and many others, we present you some of the many highly-anticipated South Indian films slated to release in 2023 and 2024.

'Salaar'

The highly anticipated film Salaar will mark the first collaboration between KGF director Prashant Neet and pan-India superstar Prabhas. Backed by Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise and Kantara, Salaar will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran the main antagonist, as well as Shruti Haasan as the female protagonist. Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 28, 2023.

'Jailer'

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to soon enthrall the audience with the upcoming title Jailer. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who is best known for films such as Kolamaavu Kokila and Beast. Also starring Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ramya Krishna, among others, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 10. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

'Project K'

One of the biggest and most highly-anticipated pan-India films is Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Project K. With an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the movie is reportedly being made on a budget of over Rs. 600 crore. Reportedly, it is set for a theatrical release early next year on January 12, targeting the Makar Sankranti festival.

'Pushpa 2'

Arjun is currently working on the sequel of his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, it is expected to release next year, while some reports claim it will be out on December 22, 2023. Co-starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, it will be heavy on action. Pushpa 1, which was released in December 2021, is one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

'Kushi'

Telugu superstars Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have teamed up once again for the upcoming flick Kushi. The pan-India film, which has originally been shot in Telugu, and will be released in multiple languages, is slated to release on September 1. Recently, the second song from the movie, titled Aradhya, was released by the makers, and it has received positive reviews.

Share this timeline