'Dunki': CBFC certifies 6 teasers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

By Aikantik Bag 04:16 pm Nov 03, 202304:16 pm

'Dunki' makers opt for a new style of promotions

Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans on his 58th birthday by unveiling the first glimpse of his forthcoming film, Dunki. This comedic drama, helmed by acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, marks the debut collaboration between the superstar and the esteemed filmmaker. The initial reveal, dubbed Dunki Drop 1, showcased eccentric character presentations and a captivating emotional narrative that has already received favorable reactions from viewers. Now, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified six teasers of the film.

More about the teasers

CBFC has approved six teasers of the satirical drama as stated on its website. The teasers differ in length, with the initial teaser spanning 58 seconds, the subsequent one at one minute and 47 seconds, followed by the third and fourth teasers at 58 seconds and one minute 49 seconds, respectively. The last two teasers, Teaser 5 and 6, clock in at one minute 50 seconds and one minute 51 seconds. This unique strategy will help in amplifying the excitement.

'Dunki' set for a Christmas 2023 release

Slated for a global theatrical release this Christmas, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, among others. In the tweet revealing the first look, Khan expressed his pride in participating in the project and encouraged fans to embark on the journey. The movie has been labeled as a heartwarming tale by a heartwarming storyteller.

