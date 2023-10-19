Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' is having a magical run
Fukrey is one of the most loved comedy franchises in Bollywood and the third installment has been receiving the same amount of love from viewers. The movie has been steady and raking in money quite well. At this pace, Fukrey 3 is likely to breach the Rs. 100 crore mark soon. The Richa Chadha-headlined film has received rave reviews from critics.
Quite focused toward its goal
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 92.73 crore in India. The movie is pitted against Jawan and Mission Raniganj at the domestic box office. The cast includes Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo.