Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' is having a magical run

By Aikantik Bag 09:46 am Oct 19, 2023

Fukrey is one of the most loved comedy franchises in Bollywood and the third installment has been receiving the same amount of love from viewers. The movie has been steady and raking in money quite well. At this pace, Fukrey 3 is likely to breach the Rs. 100 crore mark soon. The Richa Chadha-headlined film has received rave reviews from critics.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 92.73 crore in India. The movie is pitted against Jawan and Mission Raniganj at the domestic box office. The cast includes Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo.

