Jawan is on a box office rampage and it is not slowing down anytime soon. Shah Rukh Khan has emerged to be the megastar of the year with two back-to-back all-time blockbusters in a calendar year. The Atlee directorial is massy and the film is inching closer to the Rs. 1,200 crore mark globally. Let's see how it holds the fort.

Aiming for Rs. 650 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned around Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 638 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

