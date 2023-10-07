Box office: 'Thank You For Coming' earns meager Rs. 1.06cr

By Tanvi Gupta

Bhumi Pednekar-led 'Thank You For Coming' earns a mere Rs. 1.06cr on its opening day

After having a successful premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Thank You For Coming hit the theaters on Friday (October 6). Expectations were high, but the film, headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, had a rocky start at the box office. According to reports, the movie earned a rather meager Rs. 1.06cr (nett) in India on its opening day. Here's the breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Karan Boolani, the chick flick clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj. That's not all. The buzz around Fukrey 3 is steadily climbing as it has earned an estimated Rs. 68.32cr in nine days, while the audience is still riding the Jawan wave. Amid this fierce competition, how Thank You For Coming makes its mark at the box office remains to be seen.

'TYFC' falls flat, manages to earn just Rs. 1cr

According to Sacnilk, the sex comedy TYFC managed to rake in a modest Rs. 1.06cr on its opening day, while its Hindi occupancy stood at 16.54%—not exactly a roaring start. On the other hand, Kumar's Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, faced its own set of struggles. It collected a mere Rs. 2.8 crore on its first day, according to early estimates.

Meet cast and crew of 'TYFC'

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. It is backed by Rhea Kapoor (Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network) and Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures). It became the only Hindi feature film selected for a world premiere at the prestigious 46th TIFF on September 15, where it earned a standing ovation.

Quick look at plot of 'TYFC'

TYFC tells the story of a Delhi-based girl born out of wedlock and raised by her single mother. Despite being in her 30s, Kanika has never experienced an orgasm. The story unravels the layers of female insecurities, celebrates the bonds of friendship, explores the complexities of relationships, and challenges the age-old norms of the patriarch. Read our full review of Thank You For Coming.

