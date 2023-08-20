#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' joins Rs. 100cr club in 9 days!

Written by Isha Sharma August 20, 2023 | 11:22 am 3 min read

'OMG 2' is now in the Rs. 100cr club

After a string of unsuccessful critical and commercial outings in 2022, Akshay Kumar is back in the business! His recent outing OMG 2—co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar—has finally entered the coveted Rs. 100cr club on its ninth day in India. The film arrived in theaters on August 11 and is contending with Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel-Utkarsh Sharma's box office tsunami Gadar 2.

Why does this story matter?

OMG 2 is the spiritual sequel of OMG—Oh My God! (2012) that starred Paresh Rawal and Kumar. It was a game-changer in the Indian satirical drama space. OMG 2's widespread acclaim is also important since the film deals with sex education—a topic always brushed under the carpet. So, its acceptance from the audience will provide confidence to more filmmakers looking to explore taboo topics.

Film successful despite 'A' rating

Per trade tracker Sacnilk, OMG 2 earned Rs. 10.53cr on Saturday; its earnings now stand at Rs. 101.61cr. The film showed a decent 45.94% occupancy on Saturday, with the majority of the public turning up during the night shows (66.65%). Notably, OMG 2 is raking in money despite the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s "A" certificate, meaning teenagers are disbarred from watching it.

Know about plot, possible OTT platform

In OMG 2, Tripathi stars as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, whose life is uprooted when his teenage son Vivek is rusticated after being caught on video masturbating in the school's washroom. What follows is Mudgal's fight against the school, society, and the crusade to restore Vivek's dignity. Govind Namdev and Arun Govil﻿ play supporting characters. It will reportedly stream on JioCinema post its theatrical run.

Recently, director Amit Rai showed gratitude toward Kumar

OMG 2 director Amit Rai recently told ETimes, "Sony, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, and others had rejected [OMG 2's] script." "Finally, Akshay Kumar showed the courage to back it. He said...the film needs to be made. Because of him, we're standing strong; otherwise, OMG 2 wouldn't have got made." "He gave a lot of inputs... The song Har Har Mahadev was brought by him."

Here's where we will see Kumar, Tripathi next

Coming to Tripathi and Kumar's upcoming releases, the former has Main Atal Hoon, Fukrey 3, and Stree 2 in the pipeline, with the first two tentatively set for release this year. Kumar, on the other hand, will greet viewers with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, Tinu Suresh Desai's Capsule Gill (tentative title), and Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5.

