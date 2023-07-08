Entertainment

What to expect from #LSD2', 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake clash

Written by Isha Sharma July 08, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

'LSD 2' will battle it out with 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake on February 16, 2024

Bollywood is gearing up for yet another clash! Dibakar Banerjee's Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2 and Sudha Kongara's Soorari Pottru Hindi remake will both hit theaters on February 16, 2024. The latter was earlier targeting September/October, but it has been postponed, possibly since several other biggies have already clouded the calendar. Interestingly, the announcement of both the films' release dates was made on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

In the past few months, several movies have reshuffled their release dates. While some have moved ahead than their original plan, some have unabashedly set themselves up for a clash. For instance, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal with collide with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 on December 1. Next year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Housefull 5 will both release on Diwali 2024.

'SP' Hindi will feature Kumar with Paresh Rawal

SP (Hindi) will target Akshay Kumar's fandom; another aspect in its favor is it reunites him with his longtime collaborator, Paresh Rawal. The original Tamil film was a blockbuster and earned Kongara acclaim; it remains to be seen if the Hindi version can replicate that. However, the remake factor is bound to go against it, especially since the original's Hindi version is available online.

'LSD 2' to talk about evils of technology

Nothing has been revealed about LSD 2 so far except its poster, and going by that visual, it seems like the film will be centered around two things: drugs and the perils of social media addiction. LSD was an anthology and was a breakthrough film for both Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Thus, it's possible that LSD 2 might launch some new faces, too.

Kumar's movie predicted to take lead

LSD 2 is backed by Ektaa Kapoor, while the SP remake is bankrolled by Suriya (who starred in the original), Jyothika, and Abundantia Entertainment. Kumar is a reigning superstar—one who has been active since 1987—so he is expected to take the lead in this clash. However, the power of small/mid-budget movies can also not be underestimated, and LSD 2 might spring a surprise, too!

