'Salaar': Team confirms Prabhas-starrer's trailer will release in August

Written by Isha Sharma July 08, 2023 | 04:58 pm 3 min read

'Salaar's trailer to be out toward the end of August

The team of Salaar is currently basking in the glory of the stupendous response received over the recently released teaser. The aforementioned clip was released at 5:12am on Thursday, and despite the odd timing, the fans of "Rebel star" Prabhas tuned in to catch Salaar's first glimpse. Now, production house Hombale Films has penned a note of gratitude and revealed the trailer release schedule.

Why does this story matter?

Prabhas was last seen in the critically panned Adipurush. Salaar, thus, is his opportunity to bounce back and deliver a film that is loved both critically and commercially. Expectations from Salaar also arise due to director Prashanth Neel, whose action-loaded KGF﻿ franchise made Yash a pan-Indian superstar not too long ago. Fans also believe that Salaar and KGF belong to the same cinematic universe.

Hombale Films promises 'unforgettable experience'

Hombale Films has thanked fans on social media for 100M views on Salaar: Part One—Ceasefire's teaser. It added, "Mark your calendars for [August end] as we prepare to unleash the highly-anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, as big things await you. Together, let's continue this exhilarating journey, creating history, and celebrating [Indian cinema's power]."

Meet other actors in cast ensemble

Like the KGF franchise, Salaar is expected to be released in two parts, with the first arriving on September 28, 2023. The film will be high on action, violence, and drama and will co-star Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others. Sukumaran earlier said that he "loved the story." It will be Prabhas's second and Neel's first outing of 2023.

Many were happy with 'Salaar' teaser, but not everyone

While the response to the teaser has mostly been positive, some people also criticized the extremely black, grisly color palette, which made it difficult to look at anything properly. Some others weren't pleased because they couldn't see Prabhas's face properly. One fan tweeted, "Box office dinosaur has arrived and will eat everyone alive," while another said, "Please do better with the trailer."

Where else will we see Prabhas?

Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's Project K in the pipeline. The sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani and is slated for a premiere on January 12, 2024. He also has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Raja Deluxe with Maruthi Dasari, and Ravanam with Neel in his work calendar. You can read more about Prabhas's upcoming projects here.

