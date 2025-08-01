Did Vijay Deverakonda take home a massive paycheck for 'Kingdom'?
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Kingdom, is receiving positive reviews and reportedly raked in ₹15cr on its opening day. But how much did the actor earn from the project? According to Telugu media reports, Deverakonda charged a whopping ₹30cr for his role in the film. Additionally, insiders claim he has opted for a profit-sharing model, although this has not been confirmed by the actor or his team.
Film details
More about 'Kingdom'
Directed by National Award-winner Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a high-octane gangster saga about power and brotherhood. In the movie, Deverakonda plays an undercover cop with a personal vendetta. The Hindi teaser of the movie has been dubbed by Ranbir Kapoor, while Jr NTR and Suriya have lent their voices to the Telugu and Tamil trailers, respectively.
Upcoming ventures
Will Deverakonda star in 'Don 3'?
Meanwhile, in other news, there has been speculation that Deverakonda has replaced Vikrant Massey as the main villain in Farhan Akhtar's action thriller Don 3. According to paparazzo Sneh Kumar Zala, Deverakonda will face off against Ranveer Singh in Don 3. However, there is no official confirmation of this as of now.