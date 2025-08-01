'Kingdom' is currently running in theaters

Did Vijay Deverakonda take home a massive paycheck for 'Kingdom'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:41 pm Aug 01, 202501:41 pm

What's the story

Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Kingdom, is receiving positive reviews and reportedly raked in ₹15cr on its opening day. But how much did the actor earn from the project? According to Telugu media reports, Deverakonda charged a whopping ₹30cr for his role in the film. Additionally, insiders claim he has opted for a profit-sharing model, although this has not been confirmed by the actor or his team.