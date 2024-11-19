Rakeysh-Suriya's 'Karna' in trouble; needs ₹600cr to move forward
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ambitious project Karna, starring Tamil superstar Suriya, is said to be encountering major financial roadblocks. Per PeepingMoon, the film has been put on the back burner due to challenges in obtaining the necessary ₹600cr budget. Despite the setback, Mehra is determined to make it happen and is on the lookout for new producers. However, his casting choice for the lead has raised eyebrows among potential investors after Suriya's recent box-office flop with Kanguva.
Excel Entertainment reconsidering involvement in 'Karna'
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, which was supposed to produce Karna, is said to be reconsidering its involvement as production costs continue to rise. The producers have reportedly asked Mehra to drastically cut down the budget or they might withdraw their support. This financial trouble is similar to what Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama faced before being shelved altogether.
Mehra's next steps for 'Karna' amid financial challenges
Now, Mehra has a tough choice to make: either compromise on his aspirations and cut the budget or find a producer willing to back his dream project. Earlier, talking about this project, Suriya stated, "We definitely had a meeting. We are still discussing it. It's a film that requires a lot of time and preparation, so it's in process." "I'm hoping that one day, we can start production."