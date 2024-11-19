Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Karna', directed by Rakeysh Mehra and featuring Suriya, is facing financial hurdles as production costs soar.

Excel Entertainment, the initial producers, may withdraw support unless the budget is significantly reduced.

Mehra now faces the challenge of either trimming the budget or finding a new producer to back his ambitious project. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Karna' is facing financial issues

Rakeysh-Suriya's 'Karna' in trouble; needs ₹600cr to move forward

By Tanvi Gupta 02:34 pm Nov 19, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ambitious project Karna, starring Tamil superstar Suriya, is said to be encountering major financial roadblocks. Per PeepingMoon, the film has been put on the back burner due to challenges in obtaining the necessary ₹600cr budget. Despite the setback, Mehra is determined to make it happen and is on the lookout for new producers. However, his casting choice for the lead has raised eyebrows among potential investors after Suriya's recent box-office flop with Kanguva.

Production reevaluation

Excel Entertainment reconsidering involvement in 'Karna'

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, which was supposed to produce Karna, is said to be reconsidering its involvement as production costs continue to rise. The producers have reportedly asked Mehra to drastically cut down the budget or they might withdraw their support. This financial trouble is similar to what Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama faced before being shelved altogether.

Director's dilemma

Mehra's next steps for 'Karna' amid financial challenges

Now, Mehra has a tough choice to make: either compromise on his aspirations and cut the budget or find a producer willing to back his dream project. Earlier, talking about this project, Suriya stated, "We definitely had a meeting. We are still discussing it. It's a film that requires a lot of time and preparation, so it's in process." "I'm hoping that one day, we can start production."