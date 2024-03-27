Next Article

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' needs boost to run faster

What's the story Travel comedy drama has become a lucrative sub-genre in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment setting the gold standard for travel through their films. Their most recent offering, Madgaon Express, a quirky ode to Dil Chahta Hai, is running in theaters now. The movie has been stable on weekdays and seeks a commercial boost for box office longevity.

Aiming for Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kunal Kemmu directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimate) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 11.15 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics. The makers are aiming to survive at the box office by offering ticketing deals. The cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye, and Divyenndu, among others.

