'Kapkapiii' starring Shreyas Talpade-Tusshar Kapoor motion poster offers spooky fun

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Mar 21, 202404:29 pm

What's the story The motion poster for the much-anticipated horror-comedy Kapkapiii is now out. The film stars comedy actors Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, known for their performances in the Golmaal series. Sangeeth Sivan known for his comedic masterpieces such as Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money has helmed this upcoming film. Kapkapiii is brought to life under producer Jayesh Patel's Bravo Entertainment banner, with the screenplay crafted by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

Talpade promised 'genuine horror comedy'

Talpade gave a sneak peek into the film and shared, "In today's landscape, where most films tend toward thrillers, darkness, or patriotism, audiences can look forward to a genuine horror comedy." He also hinted that the film will deliver a blend of humor and goosebump moments. Speaking about reuniting with Kapoor and Sivan, he said, "Reconnecting with Tusshar and Sangeethji is a joy because the rapport and comfort we share are exceptional."

