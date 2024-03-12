Next Article

Controversial film 'JNU: Jahangir National University' releases on April 5

'JNU: Jahangir National University' first poster spews all things propaganda

By Aikantik Bag 04:24 pm Mar 12, 202404:24 pm

What's the story In the recent past, Indian cinema has seen a rise in alleged propaganda films mounted on polarizing narratives. Adding to that library, Vinay Sharma is gearing up for his upcoming film titled JNU: Jahangir National University. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first poster, showcasing a saffron map of India and the question, "Can one educational university break the nation?" The movie is set to release on April 5 ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Netizens have labeled it as 'propaganda'

The cast includes Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Vijay Raaz. The announcement prompted mixed responses online. One user remarked, "Ten years ago the easiest way to the box office was convincing Salman to take his shirt off, now it's hiring the same graphic designer for poorly written right-wing propaganda." Another commented, "This title and dialogues are so cheap...Cinema is the new medium for spreading hatred." The project is bankrolled by Pratima Datta.

