Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' needs commercial boost for survival

What's the story Bollywood produces various types of content in a calendar year. Some of them receive critical acclaim but fail to make a mark on the commercial front. The same has been the fate of the latest social drama Laapataa Ladies. The movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 and is now struggling for gradual momentum at the Indian box office.

Inching closer to the Rs. 5 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kiran Rao directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.9 crore in India. The film is stable on weekdays but needs a commercial boost for survival. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

