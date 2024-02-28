Next Article

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' shows impressive hold

By Aikantik Bag 10:23 am Feb 28, 202410:23 am

What's the story Until 2023 there were chatters that romance was dead in Bollywood and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar broke the myth. Ever since then, fresh romantic comedies have earned decently at the box office, with the most recent being Shahid Kapoor-headlined quirky romcom Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the third week, the film is stable and raking in quite well.

Box office

Seeking gradual momentum for longevity

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 77 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 75.12 crore in India. The movie has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post