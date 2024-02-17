'Madame Web' stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character

Box office: 'Madame Web' performs poorly in India

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:42 pm Feb 17, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Marvel's Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, had a sluggish start at the box office in India, raking in less than a crore upon its debut on Friday. The film, which was released on February 14 in the United States, reportedly collected a total of $8.2 million in just two days in North America. In contrast, Bob Marley's biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, premiered on the same day and has already grossed $17.9 million in the US.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Starring Dakota Johnson, Madame Web is the latest offering from Marvel Studios. It is also the second all-female cast-led superhero film after 2023's The Marvels, starring Brie Larson in the lead, released in November 2023. While The Marvels opened to Rs. 2.5 crore in India, Madame Web's performance has been far from decent, registering quite a slow start here.

India collections

In India, maximum collection came from Chennai

Madame Web was released in English, Hindi, and Tamil on Friday against The Holdovers in India. Per industry tracker Sacnilk, the superhero film earned just Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates). It witnessed an overall English occupancy of 10.88%. The maximum occupancy was recorded during the night shows at 12.91%, followed by morning shows (10.62%), evening shows (10.28%), and afternoon shows (9.7%). Moreover, the film's 2D (English) version witnessed the highest occupancy of 19% in Chennai.

Stars of 'Madame Web'

Meet the cast of 'Madame Web'

The cast of Madame Web also includes Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Taar Rahim, and Adam Scott as Julia, Anya, Mattie, Ezekiel Sims, and Uncle Ben, respectively. Madame Web is set as a prequel to all the Spider-Man movies, showing how Spider-Man got its power from the spiders. It also goes on to show a young Uncle Ben, much before he married Aunt May.

More about film

A look at 'Madame Web's budget

Directed by SJ Clarkson, the movie features Johnson in the titular role. Per reports, Madame Web had a production budget of $80 million, although some reports also indicated it could be as high as $120 million before marketing costs. The film has been met mostly with negative reviews from critics. Meanwhile, Bob Marley: One Love has been performing better at the box office.