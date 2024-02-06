'Hanu-Man' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Hanu-Man' is stable on fourth week

By Aikantik Bag 10:11 am Feb 06, 202410:11 am

What's the story Telugu films are having a helluva time at the Indian box office and the year 2024 started with a blockbuster titled Hanu-Man. The Teja Sajja-headlined film has raked in more than Rs. 200 crore globally and is aiming for newer records. The mythological actioner beat Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram at the domestic box office. Let's see how it is performing on weekdays.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 189.65 crore in India. The movie received good reviews from critics and viewers. After the success, Varma announced a sequel to the film. The cast includes Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rohini, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu, among others.

