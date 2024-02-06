'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' falters in second Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:13 am Feb 06, 202409:13 am

What's the story Fighter was one of the most anticipated films of 2024 and the film opened to humongous numbers at the domestic box office. However, the film experienced a tumultuous journey on the commercial front and is currently seeking stability on weekdays. The Hrithik Roshan-headlined actioner has already surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark globally and is aiming for newer records.

Marching toward the Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs. 3.35 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 178.6 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from both critics and viewers. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

