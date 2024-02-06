Sensational dancer Nora Fatehi celebrates her 32nd birthday on Tuesday

Nora Fatehi's birthday: Lesser-known tidbits about her journey to stardom

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Feb 06, 202404:10 am

What's the story Nora Fatehi is a name that immediately brings to mind her sizzling dance moves in popular songs like Manike, Garmi, and O Saki Saki. The Moroccan-Canadian actor-dancer has been making a mark in Bollywood since 2014, and outside of dancing, she has appeared in movies like Bharat and Street Dancer 3D. On her 32nd birthday, let's gather lesser-known tidbits about her journey to stardom.

Next Article

#1

Not a dancer, Fatehi wanted to become an actor

From her early years, Fatehi harbored a dream of acting, and working in films. She once revealed how her father sternly replied to her wish to act: "If you want to do something in life, it better be as a lawyer, doctor, or teacher." When she came to India, her initial intention was to act, but circumstances led her to dancing opportunities—which she embraced.

#2

The actor once described herself as a 'hustler'

In an interview, she talked about shouldering responsibilities after her parents' divorce. "After graduating from high school, I devoted three-four years just to my brother, supporting him financially." "I was working in a restaurant...I used to make hookah at hookah cafes...I was a hustler." After realizing that four years had passed, she finally decided to go to India to pursue her dream of acting.

#3

Did you know, Fatehi is a self-taught dancer?

"I have a knack for the arts," Fatehi mentioned in an interview. Despite not having the resources to learn, she immersed herself in online resources. Fatehi reportedly used to spend hours studying performers like Turkish dancer Diden, as well as iconic figures like Beyoncé and Madhuri Dixit on YouTube. Inspired by Moroccan people's love for belly dance, she practiced and honed her skills.

#4

Journey: An advertisement that kickstarted her career

Fatehi's journey began with an advertisement for Dove within a month of arriving in India. Soon, she ventured into films like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and Prakash Jha's Crazy Cukkad Family, where she embraced supporting roles alongside accomplished actors like Shilpa Shukla, Swanand Kirkire, and Ninad Kamat. Despite encountering multiple rejections, Fatehi emerged as a force to be reckoned with.