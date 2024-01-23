Salman-Karan Johar's 'The Bull' filming postponed due to India-Maldives conflict

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Salman-Karan Johar's 'The Bull' filming postponed due to India-Maldives conflict

By Aikantik Bag 01:31 pm Jan 23, 202401:31 pm

'The Bull' will mark Karan Johar and Salman Khan's reunion after 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are two bigwigs of Bollywood and they are about to collaborate after 26 years for the upcoming actioner The Bull. Now, as per Bollywood Hungama, the film has experienced a delay due to the ongoing conflict between India and Maldives. Initially scheduled to begin production in February, the film's shooting has now been postponed by at least two months.

2/3

Makers to rework on script

According to the aforementioned report, producer Johar, director Vishnuvardhan, and star Khan are taking additional time to finalize the screenplay's direction. The Bull is based on the famous Operation Cactus, in which the Indian Army protected Maldives from a terror attack. Khan is set to play the role of army officer Farukh Bulsara.

3/3

More about the film

The actor had already started training to lose weight and embody the role of an army officer. The makers are eyeing a 2025 release and have been tight-lipped about the casting details. Given Shershaah's success, fans are eagerly waiting for this upcoming Vishnuvardhan directorial.