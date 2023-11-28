Box office collection: 'Farrey' fails the Monday test

Box office collection: 'Farrey' fails the Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:32 am Nov 28, 202309:32 am

'Farrey' box office collection

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri made her Bollywood debut with the buddy drama Farrey. The film has been bankrolled and promoted by Khan himself and yet it managed to generate meager buzz. The film has been very slow at the box office and has not been able to surpass the Rs. 3 crore mark yet. Let's see how it performs on weekdays.

Struggling to find ground at the commercial front

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Soumendra Padhi directorial earned Rs. 36 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.57 crore in India. The film received favorable reviews from critics and it needs a commercial boost. Given biggies are lined up in the next weekend, the movie needs to earn better. The cast includes Ronit Roy and Zeyn Shaw, among others.

