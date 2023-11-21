Paresh Rawal reveals release date of 'Hera Pheri 3'

By Aikantik Bag 11:51 am Nov 21, 202311:51 am

'Hera Pheri 3' is set to release in 2024

Veterean actor Paresh Rawal is set to return as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and fans are waiting eagerly for Hera Pheri 3. Well, the audience will be able to relax a bit as the actor has now spilled beans regarding the shooting timeline and tentative release date of the comedy-drama. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the cult film franchise.

'Hera Pheri 3' is set for 2024 end release

Speaking about the highly anticipated third installment, Rawal said, "Hera Pheri 3 will arrive next year, somewhere toward the end of 2024. The shoot will begin next year." The film will mark the reunion of Bollywood's Holy Trinity, namely Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Rawal. However, the film's plot and cast are being kept under wraps.

Shooting timeline and change in release date of 'Welcome 3'

Rawal is also set to collaborate with Kumar and Shetty on Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3). Speaking about the shooting timeline, he said, "Welcome 3 shoot will start by the end of this year, and it is likely to release in May-June." Interestingly, in an announcement video released earlier this year, Kumar revealed that Welcome 3 is slated for Christmas 2024 release. Are the makers shuffling the release dates? An official confirmation is awaited.