'Sam Bahadur' first song 'Badhte Chalo' is pulsating and riveting

By Aikantik Bag 11:09 am Nov 13, 202311:09 am

'Badhte Chalo' is out on all major streaming platforms

Meghna Gulzar is known for her elaborate storytelling and portrayal of human instincts. Her upcoming directorial Sam Bahadur is in the buzz and Vicky Kaushal exudes the spitting image of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Now, the makers have unveiled the first song Badhte Chalo which encapsulates the never-say-die attitude of army men and the resilience of the Indian Army.

Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have collaborated

The song is helmed by Meghna's frequent collaborator Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the music producer trio has been successful in striking a pulsating anthem uniting all regiments. The lyrics are penned by Gulzar. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The project is bankrolled under Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies banner.

