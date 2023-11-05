Akshay Kumar channels inner 'khiladi' in 'Singham Again' poster

Akshay Kumar channels inner 'khiladi' in 'Singham Again' poster

By Isha Sharma 01:14 pm Nov 05, 2023

Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Singham Again'

ATS chief Veer "Soorya" Sooryavanshi is back in town! On Sunday, the makers of Singham Again unveiled Akshay Kumar's first look as Sooryavanshi from the upcoming cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty. Led by Ajay Devgn, the film co-stars several leading Bollywood names such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. It is a monumental part of Shetty's Cop Universe.

Check out the poster here

Storyline might draw parallels from 'Ramayana'

Per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Singham Again has borrowed references from Ramayana, with Devgn's character having the shades of Lord Ram and Singh's role being inspired by Lord Hanuman. Earlier, Shetty had said, "We took it to a different level in [Kumar's] Sooryavanshi...[Singham Again] is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi." Singham Again is heading toward a theatrical release on August 15, 2024.