Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why UNICEF partners with celebrities for social awareness drives

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why UNICEF partners with celebrities for social awareness drives

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 27, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Ever wondered why UNICEF partners with celebrities so often? Here's why

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was in the news on Saturday when she visited Mumbai's Mitha Nagar Municipal School as part of UNICEF's "Every Child Reading Campaign" in Maharashtra. She spent time with the kids and also engaged in interactive sessions with them. Notably, UNICEF regularly partners with several celebrities to increase awareness about social causes. Does it serve any purpose? Yes. Let's understand.

But first, what is UNICEF, and what does it do?

The United Nations Children's Fund "works in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence," says its website. It works in areas like child protection, child rights, children with disabilities, climate change and environment, water, sanitation, hygiene, gender equality, health, and social and behavioral change, among others.

Celebrities attract attention, which eventually helps UNICEF's cause

As per its website, "A celebrity's association with UNICEF comes about because he or she has already demonstrated that commitment." "Fame has some clear benefits in certain roles with UNICEF. Celebrities attract attention, so they are in a position to focus the world's eyes on the needs of children, both in their own countries and by visiting field projects and emergency programs abroad."

Once onboard, what do celebrities do?

The UNICEF website explains the scope of celebrities' roles, too. "They can make direct representations to those with the power to effect change. They can use their talents and fame to fundraise and advocate for children and support UNICEF's mission to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection." Celebrities aid in raising awareness and advocating with suitable audiences to leverage resources.

These actors from India partnered with UNICEF

UNICEF's website mentions actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra (Goodwill Ambassadors) and Madhuri Dixit and Kapoor Khan (Celebrity Advocates). In February, Ayushmann Khurrana was named UNICEF's National Ambassador for children's rights, and before that, he had worked with UNICEF for two years. "Goodwill ambassadors and celebrity advocates also give us opportunities to work closely with the Government of India," says the website.