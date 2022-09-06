Career

Inspiring success stories of 5 NEET top rankers to know

Sep 06, 2022

NEET UG is one of the toughest entrance examinations in the world. Over 15 lakh students take the medical entrance exam on an average each year.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is one of the toughest national-level entrance examinations in India. Lakhs of students appear for it each year, but only some manage to clear it with flying colors. This highly competitive exam makes for some astonishing success stories. If you are aspiring to take the exam, read these NEET-UG success stories to boost your confidence!

#1 Mrinal Kutteri

Mrinal Kutteri topped the 2021 NEET-UG with a perfect score of 720 marks. Currently studying at AIIMS, New Delhi, the Hyderabad boy is set to become his family's first doctor! Interestingly, Kutteri earlier shared that—unlike most aspirants—he took a unique approach to attempt the biology section last during NEET-UG. Also, he never left his hobbies and used them to take breaks from study sessions.

#2 Tanmay Gupta

Topping an exam taken by 16 lakh candidates isn't easy, but Tanmay Gupta scored also obtained a perfect 720/720, bagging AIR 2 in 2021 NEET-UG. The 18-year-old—who hails from Jammu but moved to Delhi for NEET-UG preparation—belongs to a family of doctors. For many, family expectations can often be a burden, but Gupta turned those into inspiration, boosting his preparation and ultimately emerging victorious.

#3 Ritika Pal

Ritika Pal of Delhi's Badarpur faced numerous odds, but nothing could deter her as she secured the 3,032nd rank with 500 marks (SC category) in NEET-UG 2021. Her parents lost their jobs during the pandemic and were forced to sell their jewelry to buy her phone and books. She didn't take any coaching and took the help of YouTube and her teachers for preparation.

#4 Charul Honaria

Charul Honaria—the daughter of a farm laborer from Uttar Pradesh's Kiratpur—secured AIR 681 and category rank (SC) of 10 in NEET-UG 2020, overcoming all kinds of odds to achieve success. Despite financial difficulties and the COVID-19 lockdown, she didn't give up on her dreams! A truly inspiring story. Honaria is the first person from her village to pursue medicine from the prestigious AIIMS, Delhi.

#5 Jashan Chhabra

Hailing from Mangaluru, Jashan Chhabra achieved AIR 5 in NEET-UG 2021 with a 715/720 score. He was also the NEET-UG state topper for Karnataka. Inspired by The Good Doctor show, he began his entrance preparation from Class 11 itself. Despite scoring 99.1 percentile in 2021 JEE Main, Chhabra stuck to his dream of becoming a surgeon or cardiologist and achieved success in NEET-UG.