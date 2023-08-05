#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' crosses Rs. 80 crore on 8th day

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 05, 2023 | 12:13 pm 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has had a successful run at the theaters. Ever since it was released on July 28, the film, which marked Johar's return to cinemas as a director, has been minting money at the ticket windows. It completed a week of an incredible theatrical run as it crossed the Rs. 80 crore mark on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

After directing films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan, it was after seven long years that Johar returned to the director's chair with RRKPK. His previous venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest romantic comedy-cum-family drama has become one the highest grossers in Bollywood.

'RRKPK' collected Rs. 6.9 crore on Friday

After an impressive start with a little over Rs. 11 crore on its opening day, RRKPK has been quite successful in maintaining a steady graph at the box office. It collected Rs. 6.9 crore and Rs. 6.21 crore on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. On its second Friday at the box office, the movie earned Rs. 6.9 crore (early estimates), per Sacnilk.

'RRKPK' marching toward Rs. 100 crore club

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with a strong supporting cast comprising veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, RRKPK is inching closer to Rs. 100 crore. After its second Friday at the ticket counter, the film's total has crossed Rs. 80 crore mark and is expected soon to join the elite Rs. 100 crore club.

All about 'RRKPK'

RRKPK is the second collaboration between Singh and Bhatt, who have previously worked together on Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. It is also the second time that Bhatt has worked with Johar in a film helmed by him after her debut movie, Student of the Year. Coming back to RRKPK, it is co-produced under Johar's banner Dharma Productions, while Pritam composed the music for it.

