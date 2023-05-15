Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is slow yet steady

Written by Aikantik Bag May 15, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

Mani Ratnam is one of the most adept filmmakers in India and the director has produced stellar work over the years. His recent directorial Ponniyin Selvan: II has been working like a miracle and it has done quite well at the box office. The film received positive reviews from viewers and is currently pitted against Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 170.75 crore. The movie has had a great overseas run and grossed over Rs. 300 crore. The cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Prakash Raj, and Trisha Krishnan, among others. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman.

