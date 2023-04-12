Entertainment

Everything about Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth's upcoming sports drama 'Test'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 05:46 pm 1 min read

'Test' motion poster is out

Three power-packed actors are collaborating for an upcoming Tamil film. Yes, you guessed it right! R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth are teaming up for an upcoming sports drama titled Test. Recently, the makers unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film and this promises a well-crafted drama. Reportedly, the project is currently under production and is set for a 2024 release.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The makers are aiming for a 2024 summer release and it is being helmed by Sasikanth. The story revolves around the game of cricket. This also marks the director's debut film. The cast includes Raashii Khanna as well. The project is bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandran and Sasikanth under Y Not Studios. Fans are eager to see Madhavan and Siddharth on screen together after years.

