Entertainment

'RRKPK's 'Tum Kya Mile' song: Ranveer-Alia dazzle in vintage-yet-modern look

'RRKPK's 'Tum Kya Mile' song: Ranveer-Alia dazzle in vintage-yet-modern look

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 12:04 pm 1 min read

'Tum Kya Mile' is now streaming on all platforms

Bollywood is a big reason why Indians are hopeless romantics and have a dream of being the main character in a Yash Chopra romance. Karan Johar upholds that romantic tone in his movies, and the same can be expected from his comeback at the celluloid, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Makers have released its first romantic ballad, Tum Kya Mile.

Gold standard of Bollywood romance

Chopra's iconic elements meets Johar's vision in the track—a perfect blend of two generations. Alia Bhatt's chiffon saree look and the dashing Ranveer Singh in the mountains are complemented by the typical 2000s arrangement with dhol, orchestra, and a tinge of our rooted culture. This song proves that every time the holy trinity—Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya—will collaborate, they will produce gems!

Cast, crew, and release date

The project is bankrolled by Johar's Dharma Productions and is set for July 28 release. The cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Ronit Roy, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Shabana Azmi, among others. This romantic family drama will be a clash of two bonafide cultures—Bangaliana and Punjabiyat. The story is penned by Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy, and Shashank Khaitan.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline