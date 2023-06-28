Entertainment

After divorce announcement, ex-husband Zorawar supports Kusha Kapila against trolls

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 28, 2023 | 11:22 am 2 min read

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017

Social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila announced separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia, also an influencer, on Monday. Since then, Kapila has been attacked viciously by online trolls who have been calling her names over an old interview where she spoke with filmmaker Karan Johar about infidelity. Now, Kapila's ex-husband has come out in her support and slammed the trolls.

Why does this story matter?

Kapila and Ahluwalia shocked everyone, especially their fans, after they announced that they were calling off their marriage of six years. The couple got married in the year 2017 as per Hindu as well as Sikh rituals. Before getting hitched, the long-time lovers were also in a live-in relationship for a year, confirmed Kapila through her first-anniversary post she put up on Instagram.

'To attack Kusha's character...is shameful'

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Ahluwalia wrote a long post while slamming the trolls. Calling their divorce a mutual decision that was taken after "much deliberation and thought," he said, "What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha's character and paint her as some villain is shameful."

Kapila developed 'attitude problem' after gaining fame, claimed trolls

Not only was Kapila made the subject of ridicule for the old interview, but there were many who also accused her of seeking divorce after gaining fame. "It's nothing but the high of getting money and stardom," wrote a user while another one said how women don't "value relations" or "need a husband" because they're "independent now" and can take their own decisions.

On Kapila's work front

Meanwhile, Kapila, who recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet has been a part of some films and shows. She was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee, playing the role of a celebrity tarot card reader. She is best known for her fictional character Billi Masi which made her an instant internet sensation.

