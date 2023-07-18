#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Mission: Impossible 7' fails Monday test in India

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023

'Mission: Impossible 7' box office collection

Tom Cruise is back with a bang with his recently released film Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One. The seventh installment got the much-needed boost from its franchise's goodwill and it performed well. In the opening weekend, the actioner minted $235M globally. In India, the film did decent on the weekend but showed a huge drop on the first Monday.

Hope to show improvement in the coming days

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Christopher McQuarrie directorial earned Rs. 4.79 crore (early estimates) on Monday which is a huge drop from Sunday's Rs. 17.3 crore. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 68.29 crore. The movie has failed the Monday test in India. The cast includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, and Henry Czerny.

