It's a boy! Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara embrace parenthood again

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 05, 2023 | 10:14 am 2 min read

'Made You Look' singer, Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed Baby No. 2

Renowned American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has become a mother of two! The Mother singer and her actor husband, Daryl Sabara took to Instagram on Wednesday (IST) to announce the arrival of their second child, a son, on Saturday (July 1). The couple, who took the plunge in 2018, are also proud parents to their first-born, a two-year-old son named Riley. Congratulations to the family!

Trainor and Sabara named their baby boy Barry Bruce Trainor

Trainor delighted her fans by sharing several pictures from the hospital, as well as at-home shots of their newborn in an Instagram post. Revealing the name of the baby alongside sharing the adorable pictures, Trainor wrote, "On July 1 (the seventh anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world. He was a big boy."

Take a look at Trainor's baby's adorable pictures

Instagram post A post shared by meghantrainor on July 5, 2023 at 9:46 am IST

'I'm pregnant!': Trainor shared her second pregnancy news in January

During her appearance on the daily live broadcast show, Today Show in January, the 29-year-old singer shared the exciting news of her second pregnancy, exclaiming, "I'm pregnant! We did it! It finally happened and we're so excited." Expressing her gratitude, the Made You Look singer told PEOPLE magazine, also in January, "I'm halfway there. I'm just so grateful that I can conceive."

Trainor and Sabara's relationship: A match made in pop-culture heaven

Trainor and Sabara initially crossed paths at a party in 2014, but it wasn't until 2016 that they started dating each other. In 2016, the stars went on their first date, and the Spy Kids actor described it as "love at first sight." Later in 2016, the pair went public with their relationship, and they tied the knot in 2018, on Trainor's 25th birthday.

Know more about Trainor's husband Sabara

Sabara gained prominence as a child actor for his role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film franchise. This aside, Sabara has also appeared in a variety of movies and television shows. He appeared in films such as The Polar Express, World's Greatest Dad, and John Carter. On the small screen, he has been seen in shows such as Weeds and Ultimate Spider-Man.

