Search for Julian Sands: Human remains discovered where actor disappeared

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 26, 2023 | 01:31 pm 2 min read

Human remains discovered in missing British actor Julian Sands search case

Hikers discovered human remains on Saturday in a Southern California mountain region where British actor Julian Sands went missing on January 13, reportedly. Sands embarked on a solo hike in Mount Baldy, which has an elevation of over 10,000ft. The body remains found have been transferred to the coroner's office. However, the identification of the remains has not yet been confirmed.

Why does this story matter?

Sands has appeared in over 150 films and television shows, and one of his most notable roles was in A Room With a View (1986). Sands embarked on a trail in January on Mount Baldy, which with an elevation of 10,064ft, is one of the highest peaks in Los Angeles. The trail is considered challenging, especially during winter when Sands went missing.

Identification will be completed by next week: Authorities

The authorities have reportedly stated that although the announcement didn't mention Sands, they assure that identification will be finalized next week, and they will subsequently provide an update to the media. The discovery comes 24 hours after Sands's family released their first statement regarding the situation saying they are "deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Sands."

More than 80 people helped search for Sands

Southern California's Sheriff's Department provided an update on the search last week, highlighting the challenging conditions in the region that hindered the search operation. On June 17, a team of over 80 individuals helped search for Sands. Since January, there have been a total of eight searches conducted for Sands, as well as eight other unrelated search-and-rescue missions in the Mount Baldy vicinity, reportedly.

Sands talked about his fondness for hiking in several interviews

Sands, an avid hiker, in a 2020 interview with Thrive Global, a company by Arianna Huffington, shared his experiences of spending time in mountain ranges across North America and Europe. The 65-year-old actor stated that climbing mountains is about "surrendering, sacrificing, and embracing humility." He emphasized, "On these walks, you lose yourself, you become a vessel of energy in harmony, hopefully with your environment."

