Happy birthday, Go Kyung-pyo: Celebrating Korean actor's remarkable performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 11, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Korean actor Go Kyung-Pyo celebrates his 33rd birthday on Sunday

From his humble beginnings to his emergence as a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry, actor-comedian Go Kyung-pyo has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances. Embarking on his acting journey in 2010, Go made his mark on the live sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live Korea. On his 33rd birthday on Sunday, we look at his standout roles in both series and movies.

'Reply 1988' (2015-16)

Go became a household name with his portrayal of Sung Sun-woo—a perfect boy with dreams and aspirations—in the widely-appreciated drama series Reply 1988. The series delineates the lives of five friends living in the same neighborhood of Seoul in 1988. The show is an ode to the friendship that lean on each other through challenging teen years and set a path for their futures.

'Don't Dare to Dream' (2016)

Don't Dare to Dream is a romantic comedy-drama in which Go showcases his exceptional comedic timing, which leaves audiences in stitches. In this 2016 drama series, Go portrayed the character of Go Jung-won, a handsome and successful news anchor. Also known as Jealousy Incarnate, the series shows a charming portrayal and chemistry of Go with the lead actor Gong Hyo-jin which garnered rave reviews.

'Strongest Deliveryman' (2017)

In this inspirational drama, Go plays a young deliveryman who dreams of becoming his own company's CEO. Strongest Deliveryman explores the journey of Choi Kang-soo (Go), who meets Lee Dan-ah, an ambitious young woman. The two form a strong relationship over time and help each other achieve their goals. Go's incredible performance received praise for his ability to capture the character's determination and growth.

'Chicago Typewriter' (2017)

With an 8.3 IMDb rating out of 10, the K-drama Chicago Typewriter chronicles the lives of three mysteriously connected people—an award-winning writer, a devoted fan, and a ghostwriter. Set against the backdrop of 1930s Korea, the fantasy romance drama recounts love, friendship, and betrayal spanning over 80 years. Go's role as a best-selling author named Yoo Jin-oh is definitely a treat to our eyes!

'Decision to Leave' (2022)

Are you a fan of Oldboy (2003)? If yes, then this movie is definitely for you! Helmed by ace filmmaker Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave (2022) encircles the life of a detective investigating a man's death, and Go is seen portraying the role of Soo-wan opposite Song Seo-rae. Did the man jump, or was he pushed? Detective Hae-joon digs deeper into this mind-bending thriller.

