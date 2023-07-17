#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Mission: Impossible 7' mints $235M on opening weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 10:22 am 1 min read

'Mission: Impossible 7' box office collection

Tom Cruise is a bonafide superstar of Hollywood and his fan following has grown by folds over decades. His recent release Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One has been receiving love and praise from viewers worldwide. It had a great opening weekend collection but fell short of its prediction. It was touted to mint $250M globally but here's how much it made.

In India, the actioner earned Rs. 17.36 crore on Sunday

As per Deadline, the film raked in $235M in its opening weekend, which includes $155M from international markets (non-US markets). However, Japan's collections have not been revealed yet. In India, the actioner earned Rs. 17.36 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 63.56 crore in the first weekend. The Christopher McQuarrie directorial has been praised by critics, too.

