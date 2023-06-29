Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' shows no improvement

Written by Aikantik Bag June 29, 2023 | 10:40 am 1 min read

The curious case of Adipurush box office collection continues as the big-budget film shows no improvement. Om Raut's magnum opus received huge flak from viewers which led to a negative word of mouth and a certain decline in collections after the first weekend. The movie received negative reviews from critics and currently shows no signs of revival after the makers did damage control.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas-headlined film earned Rs. 1.63 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 281.16 crore. The film's co-writer Manoj Muntashir received severe backlash for his cheesy dialogues. The film was criticized for its shoddy VFX, too. The T-Series bankrolled film had a huge star cast which included Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others.

