Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'Transformers' to rake in over $155M on opening weekend

#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'Transformers' to rake in over $155M on opening weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 02:05 pm 1 min read

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' box office prediction

Transformers stans, it's time to assemble! After a long time, the franchise is coming up with a film titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and fans are excited for the film. The worldwide release took place on Friday and early reviews seem positive. At the box office, it is expected to do well but it is also pitted against Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Global buzz and other details

As per Deadline, the Steven Caple Jr. directorial is set to rake in $155M worldwide on the first weekend. Considering, the last few films of the franchise, there is certainly a positive buzz. The cast includes Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Michelle Yeoh, and Colman Domingo. The project is bankrolled by Don Murphy and Tom DeSanto, among others.

U.S. box office prediction

Share this timeline