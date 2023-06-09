Entertainment

Kajol announces social media break; deletes all posts from Instagram

Kajol has announced a break from social media

Kajol has left her fans worried after deleting all the posts from her Instagram account (@kajol). The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor uploaded a post and a Story on her account that said: "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." Her fans have flooded the comments section asking her to "take care." As of now, she is followed by 14.4M people.

Fans wished the actor well

As soon as Kajol posted the message, her fans started sending her strength and patience during her "tough time." One such Instagram user wrote, "Know that we, the fans, love you and we miss your captions and beautiful posts. We wish you the best." Another one said, "That's okay. Take the time you need. I still love you and want you to be happy."

Is this a promotional move?

While we hope everything's well, it's also possible that the post is part of a promotional strategy. Kajol has been roped in to play the lead in the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife, and the original show focused on a homemaker who returns to a law firm for the sake of her husband. The word "trial" in her post also implies this.

Here's what we know of her show so far

The Good Wife will be directed by Suparn Verma (Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena) and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Speaking about it, Kajol earlier said, "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

Last year, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had done something similar

Last year, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also announced her social media break in a similar manner by posting, "Sooooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... Going off social media till I find a new avatar." As it turned out, she was promoting her film Nikamma, where she was pegged as a "superhero." The film also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Work: Where else will we see the 'DDLJ' actor?

Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, directed by actor-director Revathi. In addition to the adaption of The Good Wife, she will also be seen in Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories 2, which will land on the streamer on June 29. Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, and Kumud Mishra, among others, are also a part of the ensemble.

