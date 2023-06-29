Entertainment

Madonna hospitalized due to 'serious bacterial infection'; tour rescheduled

Written by Aikantik Bag June 29, 2023 | 11:30 am 2 min read

Madonna was in the ICU after developing bacterial infection

The "Queen of Pop" Madonna was rushed to an ICU on June 24 after developing a "serious bacterial infection." The singer is currently stable and doing better but is under medical supervision. Madonna's manager Guy Oseary confirmed the same via a statement on Instagram. Her fans took to the comments section and wished for the singer's speedy recovery.

Madonna has put all her work on hold

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side during the medical emergency, said reports. Oseary's statement read, "Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care." Oseary also emphasized putting a halt on existing commitments including her tour. The rescheduled dates will be out soon.

Everyone believed that we may lose her: Relative of Madonna

A relative of the La Isla Bonita singer spoke to Daily Mail and informed that her condition was so critical that the family was "preparing for the worst." Reportedly, Madonna collapsed and was left unconscious before being rushed to the hospital. The relative stated, "Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

Tough situation for the family

The relative also spoke about the emotional turmoil the family went through in the past few days. The relative said, "For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst." Madonna is a mother of six children—Leon, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere.

'Celebration' tour was to begin on July 15

Madonna planned her tour titled Celebration to commemorate her four-decade-long career. The world tour was supposed to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. She was scheduled to tour across North America and Europe and it was scheduled to wrap in January 2024. As Oseary announced, the tour dates will be rescheduled and fans will be informed accordingly. Wishing her a speedy recovery!

