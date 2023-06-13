Entertainment

AI helps create 'final' The Beatles song

AI helps create 'final' The Beatles song

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee June 13, 2023 | 03:33 pm 2 min read

The Beatles was formed in 1960 in Liverpool, England

Good news for all The Beatles fans out there. A fresh song from the iconic rock band is slated for a release this year. Wondering how? It's all thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Sir Paul McCartney, in a recent interview, confirmed that they used AI to create the band's last song (using an old demo), featuring all the members of the four-piece band.

Why does this story matter?

The Beatles, which was formed in 1960, is one of the most influential rock bands ever. The band comprised John Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Two of its members, Lennon and Harrison passed away in 1980 and 2001, respectively. Although the band did release some original songs after Lennon's death, the upcoming track is being called "the final Beatles record" by McCartney.

McCartney on the use of AI for song's creation

In the latest interview with BBC Radio, McCartney revealed how AI was used to "extricate" Lennon's voice from an old demo to complete the song. Though the number is ready and will be released in 2023, McCartney didn't reveal its title just yet. It's being assumed that the upcoming song might be Lennon's 1978 composition Now and Then.

AI helped separate Lennon's voice and sound of piano

In the interview, McCartney said the demo—which he received from Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono—was used to extract Lennon's voice by separating it from the piano. This was done through AI. "So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles's record, it was a demo that John had; we were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI."

More about 'Now and Then'

Now and Then was initially considered a possible reunion song for the band. It was to come out in 1995 as a part of their anthology series. The song was one of the several songs that Lennon made before his death. Unfortunately, the band couldn't complete it. McCartney had remarked that he wants to finish it in a documentary on Jeff Lynne in 2012.

Share this timeline