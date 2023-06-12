Entertainment

K-pop: LOONA's HyunJin and ViVi join ex-BlockBerry Creative employee's agency

Written by Aikantik Bag June 12, 2023 | 05:06 pm 1 min read

LOONA's HyunJin and ViVi have joined a new agency

K-pop group LOONA's members and their fallout with their former agency BlockBerry Creative have been in the news for quite some time. Now, LOONA's HyunJin and ViVi have joined a new agency, called CTDENM, which has been established by a former employee of BlockBerry Creative. The newly formed agency shared an official statement regarding the same. Fans are excited about this new change.

CTDENM's statement regarding the same

CTDENM shared a statement which read, "HyunJin and ViVi of LOONA have signed an exclusive contract with us," and thanked the duo. The company is founded by Yoon Do-yeon, a former director at BlockBerry Creative who has previously worked with SM Entertainment. Earlier, LOONA's Chuu had a public falling out with BlockBerry Creative leading to the agency removing her.

Twitter Post

