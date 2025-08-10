Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' pushed to October 21

The film was first announced on Valentine's Day 2025 under the title Deewaniyat. However, it was later renamed to its current title. In June, Rane confirmed the completion of filming by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the wrap-up celebrations. Despite a pyrotechnic mishap during the celebrations, which fortunately didn't cause any injuries, production wrapped up successfully.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri (Satyameva Jayate) and produced by Anshul Garg, the movie is being touted as an intense romantic thriller that blends the themes of intense love and passion. With its new release date strategically placed just before the festive season, the film aims to attract the audience with its passionate storyline. Rane was last seen in The Miranda Brothers, while Bajwa's last release was Housefull 5.