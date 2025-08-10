Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' pushed to October 21
What's the story
The Bollywood romantic thriller Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has been pushed to a new release date. The film will now hit the big screens on October 21, 2025, instead of its earlier scheduled Gandhi Jayanti release on October 2. The announcement was made recently, along with a poster featuring the lead pair in an intense scene.
Twitter Post
Here's the poster
Love. Passion. Obsession.🔥— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) August 9, 2025
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – where hearts burn brighter than the flames.
In cinemas 21st October, 2025. pic.twitter.com/Na1z492c6p
Title change
Film was first titled 'Deewaniyat'
The film was first announced on Valentine's Day 2025 under the title Deewaniyat. However, it was later renamed to its current title. In June, Rane confirmed the completion of filming by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the wrap-up celebrations. Despite a pyrotechnic mishap during the celebrations, which fortunately didn't cause any injuries, production wrapped up successfully.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri (Satyameva Jayate) and produced by Anshul Garg, the movie is being touted as an intense romantic thriller that blends the themes of intense love and passion. With its new release date strategically placed just before the festive season, the film aims to attract the audience with its passionate storyline. Rane was last seen in The Miranda Brothers, while Bajwa's last release was Housefull 5.