LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' pushed to October 21
Summarize
Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' pushed to October 21
The film has been pushed by a few days

Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' pushed to October 21

By Isha Sharma
Aug 10, 2025
05:30 pm
What's the story

The Bollywood romantic thriller Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has been pushed to a new release date. The film will now hit the big screens on October 21, 2025, instead of its earlier scheduled Gandhi Jayanti release on October 2. The announcement was made recently, along with a poster featuring the lead pair in an intense scene.

Twitter Post

Here's the poster

Title change

Film was first titled 'Deewaniyat'

The film was first announced on Valentine's Day 2025 under the title Deewaniyat. However, it was later renamed to its current title. In June, Rane confirmed the completion of filming by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the wrap-up celebrations. Despite a pyrotechnic mishap during the celebrations, which fortunately didn't cause any injuries, production wrapped up successfully.

Film details

Everything to know about the film

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri (Satyameva Jayate) and produced by Anshul Garg, the movie is being touted as an intense romantic thriller that blends the themes of intense love and passion. With its new release date strategically placed just before the festive season, the film aims to attract the audience with its passionate storyline. Rane was last seen in The Miranda Brothers, while Bajwa's last release was Housefull 5.