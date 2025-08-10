'Bigg Boss 19': Political theme, audience influence mark new season
The new Bigg Boss 19 trailer is out, and this time Salman Khan is shaking things up with a full-on political theme.
The season, called "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar," splits contestants into ruling and opposition teams, with weekly power shifts decided by in-house tasks.
For the first time in nearly 20 years, the housemates themselves get to call all the shots—with more control than in previous seasons.
Meet the contestants of the season
Kicking off August 24, Bigg Boss 19 starts with 15 contestants (plus wild cards joining later) for a five-month run.
Expect familiar faces like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mr. Faisu, Sailesh Lodha, Apoorva Mukhija, Gurucharan Singh, and Pooja Gamingg.
The mix of friends and rivals should make for some intense strategy.
Where to watch and when to tune in
You can catch the drama on JioCinema at 9pm or Colors TV at 10:30pm.
This season also lets viewers have their say—audiences will help influence nominations and big decisions inside the house, making you part of the action too.