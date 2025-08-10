'Bigg Boss 19': Political theme, audience influence mark new season Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

The new Bigg Boss 19 trailer is out, and this time Salman Khan is shaking things up with a full-on political theme.

The season, called "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar," splits contestants into ruling and opposition teams, with weekly power shifts decided by in-house tasks.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the housemates themselves get to call all the shots—with more control than in previous seasons.