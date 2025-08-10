LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'War 2' advance booking starts; Hrithik-NTR face-off in new promo
Summarize
'War 2' advance booking starts; Hrithik-NTR face-off in new promo

'War 2' advance booking starts; Hrithik-NTR face-off in new promo

By Isha Sharma
Aug 10, 2025
04:58 pm
What's the story

The much-awaited action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, has opened for advance booking in India. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to hit theaters on August 14. To celebrate the occasion, the makers dropped a new action promo featuring intense fight sequences between Roshan and NTR's characters. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages worldwide.

Record release

Film to be released on over 5,000 screens in India

According to The Times of India, the Hindi version of War 2 will be released on a staggering 5,000 screens across India. This is a rare achievement for any film, and it is expected to break records with its opening. The film follows the success of the previous War film, and fans are eagerly waiting for the face-off between Roshan and NTR.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the promo here

Franchise continuation

About the film and its connection to YRF Spy Universe

War 2 is the sixth installment in YRF's Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger and includes Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film will see Roshan reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the previous installment. The trailer promises high-octane action sequences and an intense face-off between the lead actors. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and might feature cameos by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who star in the upcoming interconnected film Alpha.