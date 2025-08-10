'War 2' advance booking starts; Hrithik-NTR face-off in new promo
What's the story
The much-awaited action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, has opened for advance booking in India. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to hit theaters on August 14. To celebrate the occasion, the makers dropped a new action promo featuring intense fight sequences between Roshan and NTR's characters. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages worldwide.
Record release
Film to be released on over 5,000 screens in India
According to The Times of India, the Hindi version of War 2 will be released on a staggering 5,000 screens across India. This is a rare achievement for any film, and it is expected to break records with its opening. The film follows the success of the previous War film, and fans are eagerly waiting for the face-off between Roshan and NTR.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the promo here
Are you ready to witness the CARNAGE in cinemas from August 14th?
BOOK TICKETS NOW for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives 🔥🔥
Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil in theatres worldwide!
Franchise continuation
About the film and its connection to YRF Spy Universe
War 2 is the sixth installment in YRF's Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger and includes Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film will see Roshan reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the previous installment. The trailer promises high-octane action sequences and an intense face-off between the lead actors. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and might feature cameos by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who star in the upcoming interconnected film Alpha.