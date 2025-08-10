Next Article
'KBC 17' premieres tomorrow: How to watch, other details
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) returns for its 17th season with Amitabh Bachchan on August 11 at 9pm on Sony TV. You can also stream it on SonyLIV or OTTplay Premium.
Expect fresh quiz questions every Monday to Friday, and if you want to revisit old seasons, they're up on OTTplay Premium too.
Other shows to look forward to
This year marks KBC's 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter-century with the theme "Jahan Akal hai, wahan Akad hai"—a nod to the power of knowledge.
Also coming up: Bigg Boss 19 drops August 24 with a democracy theme, hosted by Salman Khan and streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.
Two fan-favorite shows are making sure your evenings stay interesting!