'KBC 17' premieres tomorrow: How to watch, other details Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) returns for its 17th season with Amitabh Bachchan on August 11 at 9pm on Sony TV. You can also stream it on SonyLIV or OTTplay Premium.

Expect fresh quiz questions every Monday to Friday, and if you want to revisit old seasons, they're up on OTTplay Premium too.